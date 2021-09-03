Whole Earth Brands’ (FREE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FREE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,709,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 908,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 77,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,420,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 351,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

