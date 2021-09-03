Wing Price Reaches $21.43 (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00131607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00155995 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.19 or 0.07489010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,474.37 or 1.00323665 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.45 or 0.00828249 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.