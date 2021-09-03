Winpak (TSE:WPK) Shares Up 1.3%

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) shares shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.44 and last traded at C$43.36. 35,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 55,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPK shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Winpak in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC set a C$40.47 target price on Winpak in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Winpak alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$40.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.01.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$299.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.52%.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.