WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.27 and last traded at $43.27. Approximately 65,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 61,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter.

