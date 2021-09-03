Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Holdings Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $227.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.84 and a 200-day moving average of $280.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $196.19 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

