WNS (NYSE:WNS) vs. Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Head-To-Head Survey

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) and WNS (NYSE:WNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and WNS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $260,000.00 3.37 -$2.30 million N/A N/A WNS $912.60 million 4.44 $102.62 million $2.16 38.62

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services -886.45% -2.36% -3,351.38% WNS 11.95% 18.43% 11.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sparta Commercial Services and WNS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A WNS 0 1 8 0 2.89

WNS has a consensus target price of $87.56, indicating a potential upside of 4.97%. Given WNS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WNS is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Risk & Volatility

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WNS beats Sparta Commercial Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores. Sparta Commercial Services was founded by Anthony L. Havens in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments. The WNS Global BPM is delivered out of its delivery centers in China Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The WNS Auto Claims BPM segment offers fault and non-fault repairs and legal services in relation to personal injury claims. The company was founded by Alan Stephen Dunning, David Charles Tibble and Neeraj Bhargava on February 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

