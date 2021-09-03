Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

DNNGY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

