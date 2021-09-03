Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 70,555 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $13,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $2,579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 141,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,454 shares of company stock valued at $311,241. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

