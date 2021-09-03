Woodcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $79,714.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Woodcoin has a market cap of $591,580.46 and approximately $79,714.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0736 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,188.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.43 or 0.07889070 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.05 or 0.00388630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $681.36 or 0.01357595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00139926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.42 or 0.00608538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.56 or 0.00525136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.89 or 0.00346479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005887 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.