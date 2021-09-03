Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield Sells 274,565 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $271.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.71 and its 200-day moving average is $243.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,507.25 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.81 and a 52 week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Workday by 28.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 56,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Workday by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Workday by 523.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Workday by 8.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

