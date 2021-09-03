Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WK. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 62.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 736,473 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 685,326 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 619.6% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 316,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 272,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 33.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after acquiring an additional 240,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other news, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total transaction of $1,092,729.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,170,482.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 795,672 shares of company stock valued at $100,669,538. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

WK stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $146.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.93.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.