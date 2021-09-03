WPP’s (WPP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,094.22 ($14.30).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 998.40 ($13.04) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 969.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 955.40. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The company has a market capitalization of £11.98 billion and a PE ratio of 24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

