Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading 48.7% Higher Over Last Week (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 48.7% against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $380,225.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $1,041.83 or 0.02052638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00064570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00131972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00154498 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.07 or 0.07808098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,749.15 or 0.99986722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.49 or 0.00816641 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

