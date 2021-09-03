WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. 1,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,092. WW International has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WW International will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 29,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,190,432.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,651,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,214,127.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

