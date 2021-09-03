Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million.

XERS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

XERS stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $179.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

