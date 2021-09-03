YAM (YAM) Price Tops $0.63

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. YAM has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One YAM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00123546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $390.20 or 0.00803392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00047605 BTC.

YAM Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. It launched on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official website is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

