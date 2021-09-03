Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

YEXT opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,219,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,131,754.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at $45,734,284.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,273 shares of company stock worth $2,180,124. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yext stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.06% of Yext worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

