Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $386 million-$388 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.19 million.Yext also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.24)-($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.58.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $144,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,131,754.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,734,284.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,124 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yext stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.06% of Yext worth $19,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

