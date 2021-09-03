Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.24)-($0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $386-388 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.18 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

Yext stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,383. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. Yext has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.58.

In other Yext news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $144,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,734,284.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,273 shares of company stock worth $2,180,124. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yext stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

