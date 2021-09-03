Yield Guild Games Market Cap Hits $605.56 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $605.56 million and $46.91 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for approximately $8.92 or 0.00018083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00131607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00155995 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.19 or 0.07489010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,474.37 or 1.00323665 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.45 or 0.00828249 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,907,005 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

