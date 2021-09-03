YVS.Finance (YVS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $146,972.00

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, YVS.Finance has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges. YVS.Finance has a total market capitalization of $404,699.66 and approximately $146,972.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00066748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00130824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00155203 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.95 or 0.07800337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,242.94 or 1.00106417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.79 or 0.00816490 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,195,486 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

