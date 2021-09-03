Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.35 Million

Brokerages predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce sales of $336.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $655.50 million. Arvinas posted sales of $7.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,325.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $363.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.08 million to $672.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $76.50 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $142.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on ARVN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

In related news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,055 shares of company stock worth $12,350,905 in the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $86.59. 296,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,516. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.64. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

