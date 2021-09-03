Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.36. ASGN reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th.

ASGN stock opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ASGN has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $114.45.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ASGN by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 121,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

