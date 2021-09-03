Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) will report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. LPL Financial posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $10.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LPL Financial.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPLA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

LPL Financial stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,796. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,655 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,260,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 4,694.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1,260.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 55.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.