Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. Stoneridge reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,046,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRI opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

