Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will report $93.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.93 million and the lowest is $90.46 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $100.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $384.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.04 million to $390.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $376.10 million, with estimates ranging from $359.61 million to $392.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of SKT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.42. 702,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,519. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 85.70, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 109,960 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,244,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,042,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

