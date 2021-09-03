Zacks: Analysts Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Post $2.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report $2.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the lowest is $2.74. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $2.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

AYI opened at $179.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.07 and a 200 day moving average of $168.61. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.