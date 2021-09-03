Zacks: Analysts Expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Liquidia posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Liquidia by 197.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 1,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,262. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $141.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

