Zacks: Analysts Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.50 Billion

Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report sales of $12.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.70 billion and the lowest is $12.30 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $10.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $46.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.32 billion to $47.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $52.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.13 billion to $54.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,437,000 after acquiring an additional 176,325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.35. 2,192,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,935. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average is $96.16. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

