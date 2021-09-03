Zacks: Analysts Expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.80. 29,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,552. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $120.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,560,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after buying an additional 852,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,106,000 after buying an additional 457,942 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,492,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,713,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

