Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will post $6.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $6.24 million. Acutus Medical reported sales of $3.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $23.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $57.98 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $58.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acutus Medical.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.06 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,071,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,120,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 217,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 150,351 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 935,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,320,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 46,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.