Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to Announce -$0.46 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.52). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deer Park Road Corp increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,758,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $11.11 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $176.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

