Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5,325%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $4.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

