Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $676.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will post sales of $676.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $667.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $696.60 million. Envista reported sales of $640.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NVST stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.96. 1,983,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,367. Envista has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $390,008.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,350 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Envista by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Envista by 2,886.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

