Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Griffon posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of GFF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.23. 2,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Griffon during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

