Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to post $20.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the lowest is $19.82 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $13.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $76.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.71 million to $76.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $89.47 million to $92.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 166,593 shares of company stock worth $2,320,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. 451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,242. The company has a market cap of $146.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

