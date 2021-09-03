Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Earnings of $4.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31. Amgen reported earnings of $4.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.82 to $16.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.21 to $20.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen stock opened at $225.96 on Friday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.61. The company has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after buying an additional 313,744 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

