Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $120.61 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $120.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

