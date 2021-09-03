Zacks: Brokerages Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. GameStop posted sales of $942.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GME has been the subject of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter valued at about $129,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 500,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GameStop by 210.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $31,985,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after buying an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $10.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,050,936. GameStop has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.40 and a beta of -2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.27.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

