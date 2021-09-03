Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.95. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $42.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,063,000 after buying an additional 566,476 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after buying an additional 2,369,582 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,364,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,321,000 after buying an additional 169,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after buying an additional 653,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 217,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

