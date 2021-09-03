Zacks: Brokerages Expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.64). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.62).

Several analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock worth $2,440,668 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLAY traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,355. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

