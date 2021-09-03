Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $57.01 on Monday. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banner will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,520,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,393,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,893,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Banner by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after acquiring an additional 105,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

