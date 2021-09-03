Zacks Investment Research Lowers F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNB. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.87.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.