Zacks Investment Research Lowers VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.85.

NASDAQ VTGN opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $611.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.