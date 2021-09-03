Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) to “Buy”

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. Celyad Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.04% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

