Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to “Buy”

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 860,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,451.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,346 shares of company stock valued at $258,079. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,607,000 after buying an additional 194,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after buying an additional 691,683 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after buying an additional 348,154 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.