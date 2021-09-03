Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) to Buy

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

NEXI stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $320.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. NexImmune has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, equities analysts expect that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 155,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

