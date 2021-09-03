Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) to “Hold”

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.27 million, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.75. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.