Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZLNDY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Zalando stock opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. Zalando has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

