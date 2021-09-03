Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,172,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $243,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,487,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 91.6% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA traded up $5.25 on Friday, reaching $593.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,997. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $594.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $552.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.07. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

